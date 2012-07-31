TEXT-S&P Report Says Global Growth Won't Affect Chinese Banks Rtgs

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) July 31, 2012--The phenomenal growth in Chinese banks’ overseas assets--of about 176% over the past three years--won’t affect their creditworthiness, according to a recently released report by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, titled “Chinese Banks’ International Excursions Won’t Shake Credit Stability At Home.”

“Chinese banks have been steadily increasing their international presence despite abundant growth opportunities at home,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Ryan Tsang. “While banks will benefit from greater geographic diversity, rapid overseas expansion could test their operation and risk management capacity. Nevertheless, we don’t expect such expansion to affect banks’ credit profiles.”

According to the report, major Chinese banks’ overseas activities are unlikely to significantly affect the ratings on these banks over the next two to three years despite a strong growth momentum in offshore assets. This is because the banks are unlikely to expand their overseas operations through aggressive acquisitions. Currently, the banks’ overseas operations constitute well below 10% of their total assets, and offshore profit contributions represent an even smaller portion because of strong domestic profitability.

“The credit quality of Chinese banks’ overseas exposures remains sound so far, with the nonperforming loan ratio well below 1% as of the end of 2011,” said Mr. Tsang. “Customer deposits remain the main source of funding for these banks in offshore markets, particularly in Hong Kong. This provides the banks with some stability. Most importantly, the relatively small size of Chinese banks’ overseas acquisitions indicates a cautious approach to expansion.”

China’s huge trade surplus and its position as a major destination for foreign direct investment have translated into excessive liquidity in the domestic market, says the report. With China’s central bank curbing domestic credit growth to avoid economic overheating from time to time, major Chinese banks find expanding their overseas loan book a good way to optimize asset allocation and yield. The rapidly increasing presence of Chinese companies in overseas markets has also generated substantial demand for Chinese banks’ offshore banking services.

The growing role of the Chinese renminbi as a major accounting currency in international trade has naturally created a clearing and settlement bank role for Chinese banks in overseas markets. In addition, many global banks have been deleveraging as a result of the 2008 global financial crisis and the ensuing debt crisis in Europe. Their retreat in lending markets, particularly in emerging markets in Asia, provides growth opportunities for Chinese banks.

The report also discusses the significant divergence in Chinese banks’ overseas ambitions in terms of route, geographic focus, and client segments. Organic growth appears to be the banks’ preferred route to overseas expansion. Overseas acquisitions, particularly in Hong Kong, have also played an instrumental role in many banks’ offshore business growth.