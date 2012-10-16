FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Publishes Updated Sector Credit Factors for Chinese Homebuilders
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Publishes Updated Sector Credit Factors for Chinese Homebuilders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Chinese Homebuilders here

BEIJING/HONG KONG, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its corporate Sector Credit Factor (SCF) report for Chinese homebuilders. This is part of the agency’s ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports which show how Fitch applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

The key revisions include the redefinition of the leverage ratio and the introduction of an asset turnover ratio. The report also highlights the liquidity factors that Fitch focuses on in rating Chinese homebuilders.

The SCF is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Primers describing how the reports are created and should be used, and a study of the relative positions of each sub-sector to the aggregate corporate curve, are available from the link below.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
