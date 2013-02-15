TEXT-Fitch Rates China's CIFI 'B+'; USD Bonds 'B+(EXP)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd’s (CIFI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘B+’ with a Positive Outlook. Fitch has also assigned CIFI a senior unsecured rating of ‘B+’ and its proposed USD senior unsecured notes an expected rating of ‘B+(EXP)'.

Rating Action Rationale

The notes are rated at the same level as CIFI’s senior unsecured rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

CIFI’s ratings reflect its high leverage and low margins as well as its high sales turnover model and improving credit profile.

Its net debt/adjusted inventory improved to around 30% in end-2012 from 48% at end-2011, after the company’s IPO. Nonetheless, the company’s high growth target, which requires a sharp increase in new project launches in 2013, may limit its ability to keep leverage at low levels.

The company’s focus on mass market housing also means that its operating margins are lower relative to that of its peers. Fitch expects the company to achieve EBITDA margins in the high teens over the next two to three years, compared with 20%-25% for past two years.

CIFI’s credit profile has been improving since the company standardised its product types and shifted its focus to mass market housing in 2011. The agency expects this model to result in a rapid rise in sales turnover and contracted sales. Fitch estimates CIFI’s contracted sales/total debt to have been 1.1x for 2012. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that CIFI is likely to grow to a scale commensurate with a ‘BB-’ profile within the next 12 to18 months.

Its diversified presence in Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Economic Rim, and Central Western Region also reduces local uncertainties and provides more room to scale up relative to homebuilders in the ‘B’ rating category.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-Delivery of contracted sales target in 2013 (2012: CNY9.5bn)

-Maintaining the current strategy of high cash flow turnover, such that contracted sales/total debt is sustained over 1.3x

-EBITDA margin over 18% on a sustained basis -Net debt/adjusted inventory falling below 35% on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18 months, which would lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable