TEXT-S&PBulletin: CITIC's Bond Upsizing Hasn't Affected Issue Rtg

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) April 17, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the proposed upsizing of the U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes due January 2018 issued by CITIC Pacific Ltd. (BB+/Negative/--, cnBBB) will not affect the ‘BB+’ issue rating that we assigned on March 12, 2012. CITIC Pacific has announced that it intends to add to the US$750 million notes that it issued on March 21, 2012, under the same terms and conditions. We expect the company to use the proceeds from the increased issuance for refinancing purposes.