FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&PBulletin: CITIC's Bond Upsizing Hasn't Affected Issue Rtg
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&PBulletin: CITIC's Bond Upsizing Hasn't Affected Issue Rtg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) April 17, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the proposed upsizing of the U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes due January 2018 issued by CITIC Pacific Ltd. (BB+/Negative/--, cnBBB) will not affect the ‘BB+’ issue rating that we assigned on March 12, 2012. CITIC Pacific has announced that it intends to add to the US$750 million notes that it issued on March 21, 2012, under the same terms and conditions. We expect the company to use the proceeds from the increased issuance for refinancing purposes.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.