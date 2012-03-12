S&P Rates CITIC Pacific's Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) March 12, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BB+’ rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by CITIC Pacific Ltd. (BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) under the company’s US$2.0 billion medium-term notes program. We also assigned our ‘cnBBB’ Greater China scale credit rating to the proposed issue. The ratings are subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. We expect CITIC Pacific to use the proceeds from the proposed notes for the group’s general purposes, including financing the construction of Sino Iron, a project in Australia, and refinancing of existing debt.

The corporate credit rating on CITIC Pacific is not affected by the proposed issue because we expect the company’s leverage to increase in 2012 to fund its iron ore mining project in Australia. The company’s financial performance in 2011 was broadly within our expectation. In our view, CITIC Pacific has some flexibility to moderate the increase in leverage by using its large cash balance and proceeds from asset sales to partly fund capital expenditure. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company’s ratio of adjusted debt to capital is 53.3% compared with 53.5% a year earlier.

In our view, the credit profile of CITIC Pacific will hinge on the progress of the Sino Iron project. The company targets to commission the first production line by end-August and the second line by the end of December 2012. The project, if executed within budget and on schedule, is likely to generate meaningful cash flows in the next two to three years and help the group deleverage.

We regard CITIC Pacific’s liquidity as “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. Our assessment is based on the company’s high cash balance and available banking facilities. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group has cash and deposits of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 30.9 billion. We expect some cash inflows from asset disposals this year.

The negative outlook on the rating on CITIC Pacific reflects our view of the commissioning risks associated with the Sino Iron project. We may lower the rating if: (1) cost overruns at the project drain CITIC Pacific’s liquidity; (2) we believe the project will likely incur losses due to cost overruns or delays in commissioning; (3) the company’s ratio of total debt to total capital increases to more than 60% on a sustainable basis due to a significant increase in debt to fund expansion or capital expenditure; or (4) in an unlikely scenario, support from CITIC Group weakens. In our view, the rating upside potential is limited.