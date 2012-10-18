TEXT-S&P Assigns 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings To CITICS; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- China-based CITICS benefits from its leading position in China’s capital market, its strong capitalization, and low credit risk, in our opinion.

-- We view the securities company as having “moderate” systemic importance in China’s capital market.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB+/A-2’ issuer credit rating to CITICS. We are also assigning our ‘cnA+/cnA-1’ Greater China regional scale rating to the company.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CITICS’ capitalization, risk profile, and funding and liquidity profiles will remain stable.

Rating Action

On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term issuer credit rating to China-based securities company CITIC Securities Co. Ltd. (CITICS). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same time, we assigned our ‘cnA+’ long-term and ‘cnA-1’ short-term Greater China regional scale rating to the company.

Rationale

The rating on CITICS reflects the company’s leading position in China’s capital market, its strong capitalization, and its low credit risk asset mix and moderate market risk positions. These features contribute to CITICS’ solid track record in staying profitable across business cycles. The rating also factors in a one-notch uplift for possible extraordinary support from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) because we view CITICS as having “moderate” systemic importance in China’s capital market. CITICS’ geographic concentration in China, unsophisticated risk management capacity, and limited offshore operating experience under a setting of targeted rapid growth in the next few years temper the above strengths. The company’s growing business at home and abroad could heighten its modest market risk and expose it to significant execution risks, in our view.

CITICS benefits from its position as the largest securities company in China by net assets and market capitalization. The company has the highest market share among the country’s securities companies in brokerage, underwriting, and asset management businesses. CITICS has so far managed to stay profitable throughout its operating history beginning 1995--rare in China’s volatile investment banking industry. The company’s businesses are predominantly in China, with limited offshore operations. To broaden its geographic reach and strengthen its competitive edge in cross-border businesses, CITICS proposed in July 2012 to acquire a brokerage, CLSA B.V. (not rated), for a total cash consideration of US$1.25 billion through a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong. We do not expect the transaction to significantly affect CITICS’ credit profile, judging from the limited one-off impact to CITICS’ capitalization, relatively uncomplicated business scope of the target company, and various arrangements to keep CLSA running independently to minimize integration risks.

We view CITICS’ capitalization as strong even after factoring in a likely drop in capitalization in the next two years. The company has maintained very low financial leverage for the past five years, with a ratio of total assets to shareholders’ equity at 1.7x at the end of 2011. We expect the company’s capitalization to drop significantly in the next two years mainly due to its targeted rapid balance sheet expansion. Nonetheless, the company’s leverage is likely to stay low compared with global peers’ for the next two years at least. Moderate market risk and low credit risk mark CITICS’ risk profile. Market risk stemming from the company’s equity investment book dominates its risk profile. CITICS appears to be conservative in taking market risks compared to domestic peers, with modest limits set for its equity trading and investment books relative to its net assets.

Credit risks remain low for CITICS because cash and low-risk debt investments dominate the company’s asset mix. This is reflected in the company’s conservative debt portfolio allocation, its simple but effective credit risk management, and prudent regulatory rules that strictly segregate clients’ brokerage and wealth management accounts from the securities companies’ own assets. We expect CITICS’ market risk to heighten in the next few years. The company plans to increase debt, which could lead to more asset allocation to equity investments, including private equity investments. The acquisition of CLSA could also expose CITICS to volatilities in offshore capital markets.

Nonetheless, we expect the company to remain more conservative than its peers in taking market risks. We view CITICS’ funding and liquidity profiles as adequate but a potential area for challenges, depending on how fast the company increases its leverage over the next few years. Its liquidity ratios are currently very strong, in our view, but its targeted leverage could bring down the ratios in line with peers’. The one-notch rating uplift for possible extraordinary government support reflects CITICS’ “moderate” systemic importance in China, which we classify as a highly supportive system. We also view CITICS as a strategically important subsidiary of CITIC Group Corp. (CITIC Group: foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; cnA+/cnA-1), a leading financial conglomerate in China. Nonetheless, the rating does not factor in any extraordinary support from CITIC Group as it would be otherwise capped at one-notch below the supported group credit profile of ‘bbb+’ according to our rating methodology.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that CITICS could maintain its strong capitalization, adequate risk profile, and adequate funding and liquidity profiles over the next two years.

We may raise the rating if the company turns the CLSA acquisition into a profitable overseas expansion platform, improving its diversification, earnings, and market risk profile. It will likely be a few years at least before this happens.

We could lower the rating if CITICS incurs substantial financial losses due to heightened market risks or the company follows an aggressive balance sheet expansion strategy that substantially weakens its capitalization.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework For Financial Institutions, April 21, 2009 -- Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004 Ratings List New Rating CITIC Securities Co. Ltd. Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Greater China Regional Scale cnA+/cnA-1