BRIEF-Moody's upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 and affirms Aa1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the City of Chicago General Obligation Variable Rate Demand Bonds (Neighborhoods Alive 21 Program), Series 2002B-3 and Series 2002B-5
BRIEF-Moody's upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 and affirms Aa1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the City of Chicago General Obligation Variable Rate Demand Bonds (Neighborhoods Alive 21 Program), Series 2002B-3 and Series 2002B-5
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 and affirms Aa1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the City of Chicago General Obligation Variable Rate Demand Bonds (Neighborhoods Alive 21 Program), Series 2002B-3 and Series 2002B-5