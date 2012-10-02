FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 and affirms Aa1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the City of Chicago General Obligation Variable Rate Demand Bonds (Neighborhoods Alive 21 Program), Series 2002B-3 and Series 2002B-5
October 2, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 and affirms Aa1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the City of Chicago General Obligation Variable Rate Demand Bonds (Neighborhoods Alive 21 Program), Series 2002B-3 and Series 2002B-5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 and affirms Aa1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the City of Chicago General Obligation Variable Rate Demand Bonds (Neighborhoods Alive 21 Program), Series 2002B-3 and Series 2002B-5

