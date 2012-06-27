FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Correction to Text, June 15, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns A1 rating to the Community Development Authority of the City of Glendale's (WI) $16.5 million Community Development Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2012
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Correction to Text, June 15, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns A1 rating to the Community Development Authority of the City of Glendale's (WI) $16.5 million Community Development Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Correction to Text, June 15, 2012 Release: Moody’s assigns A1 rating to the Community Development Authority of the City of Glendale’s (WI) $16.5 million Community Development Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2012

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.