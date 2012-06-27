BRIEF-Correction to Text, June 15, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns A1 rating to the Community Development Authority of the City of Glendale's (WI) $16.5 million Community Development Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2012
BRIEF-Correction to Text, June 15, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns A1 rating to the Community Development Authority of the City of Glendale's (WI) $16.5 million Community Development Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2012
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
June 28 (Reuters) - Correction to Text, June 15, 2012 Release: Moody’s assigns A1 rating to the Community Development Authority of the City of Glendale’s (WI) $16.5 million Community Development Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2012