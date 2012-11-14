FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to A3 from A2, the outstanding rating on the City of Jasper's (TX) general obligation limited tax debt; Assigns A3 to the City's $4.4 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation Series 2
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 1:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to A3 from A2, the outstanding rating on the City of Jasper's (TX) general obligation limited tax debt; Assigns A3 to the City's $4.4 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation Series 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades to A3 from A2, the outstanding rating on the City of Jasper’s (TX) general obligation limited tax debt; Assigns A3 to the City’s $4.4 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation Series 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.