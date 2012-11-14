BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to A3 from A2, the outstanding rating on the City of Jasper's (TX) general obligation limited tax debt; Assigns A3 to the City's $4.4 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation Series 2
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to A3 from A2, the outstanding rating on the City of Jasper's (TX) general obligation limited tax debt; Assigns A3 to the City's $4.4 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation Series 2
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades to A3 from A2, the outstanding rating on the City of Jasper’s (TX) general obligation limited tax debt; Assigns A3 to the City’s $4.4 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation Series 2