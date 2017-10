Oct 17 (Reuters) - Correction to Headline and Text, Oct. 12, 2012, Moody’s assigns A1 rating to City of Lansing’s (KS) $1.9 mil. Tax. Gen. Oblig. Ref. Bds, Ser. 2012-A, and $9.6 mil. Gen.Oblig. Ref. Bds, Ser. 2012-B; negative outlook assigned

Please see Issuer/Deal Research page on moody’s com for the full corrected press release.