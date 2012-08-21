BRIEF-Moody's upgrades to Aaa/VMIG 1 from A3/VMIG 2 the letter of credit backed rating of the City of St. Anthony MN, Variable Rate Demand Multifamily Housing Revenue Refunding Bonds (the Landings at Silver Lake Village Project)
Reuters Staff
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s upgrades to Aaa/VMIG 1 from A3/VMIG 2 the letter of credit backed rating of the City of St. Anthony MN, Variable Rate Demand Multifamily Housing Revenue Refunding Bonds (the Landings at Silver Lake Village Project)