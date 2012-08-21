FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's upgrades to Aaa/VMIG 1 from A3/VMIG 2 the letter of credit backed rating of the City of St. Anthony MN, Variable Rate Demand Multifamily Housing Revenue Refunding Bonds (the Landings at Silver Lake Village Project)
August 21, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades to Aaa/VMIG 1 from A3/VMIG 2 the letter of credit backed rating of the City of St. Anthony MN, Variable Rate Demand Multifamily Housing Revenue Refunding Bonds (the Landings at Silver Lake Village Project)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s upgrades to Aaa/VMIG 1 from A3/VMIG 2 the letter of credit backed rating of the City of St. Anthony MN, Variable Rate Demand Multifamily Housing Revenue Refunding Bonds (the Landings at Silver Lake Village Project)

