TEXT-S&P: C&M Outlook To Stable, Rating Affirmed, Then Withdrawn
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 4:30 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: C&M Outlook To Stable, Rating Affirmed, Then Withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative the outlook on Korean cable TV operator C&M Co. Ltd. (C&M). At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company. We then withdrew the rating at the company’s request.

The outlook revision to stable reflects our revision of our assessment of C&M’s liquidity profile to “adequate” from “less than adequate,” after the company completed refinancing its syndicated loan of about Korean won (KRW) 2.2 trillion on July 30, 2012. C&M also completed the early redemption of its US$45.8 million global notes on July 27, 2012. After the refinancing, most of C&M’s debt will mature in July 2016.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
