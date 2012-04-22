TEXT-S&P Report: Aust To Remain Reliant On Coal-Fired Power

(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) April 23, 2012--The impending implementation of Australia’s carbon-abatement scheme turns the focus on gas as the fuel to smooth Australia’s transition away from coal-fired generation. However, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services believes the prospects of gas filling the capacity gap as coal use reduces are not so straightforward, in a report published today.

GAS PRICE UNCERTAINTY AND CARBON PRICE VOLATILITY FUEL DOUBTS Potentially higher gas prices could blunt the fuel’s competitiveness to displace coal for base-load generation. Australia is set to become one of the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters globally as a series of LNG projects come on line in the next three to five years or so. However, the oil price-linked nature of many of the export gas supply contracts could hike domestic gas prices steeply. Further fueling the uncertainty is the potential volatility of carbon prices once the fixed-price period ends in 2015.

Still, if gas is to be a major transition fuel, material investment in new gas base-load plants is needed in the next decade. The government has set a wider emissions reduction target of 80% by 2050. As such plants constructed after 2020 risk having an economic life well short of the normal 40-50 years of operating life. We believe the window for capital investments in gas base-load power is therefore quite narrow.

The economics of gas as a replacement fuel will depend on fuel costs, carbon price given the relative carbon intensities, plant capital costs, and expected useful lives. The uncertainty surrounding the medium-to-long-term carbon price, noting the volatility in Europe, also casts doubt on any material replacement of coal with gas.

LACK OF PLAYERS TO INVEST IN NEW GENERATION

Limiting the prospects of investments is what we consider to be a relatively small pool of potential investors. We view the big three integrated energy companies-- Origin Energy Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), AGL Energy Ltd. (BBB/Watch Neg/--), and TRUenergy Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--)--to be best placed to either invest directly or sponsor investment in generation through offtake contracts. These companies now control about 80% of the retail market after New South Wales’ privatization in 2011. As these companies seek greater vertical integration to manage their retail load exposure, we see them playing a role in consolidating the country’s generation sector. AGL’s conditional announcement to acquire the Loy Yang A power station is in our view consistent with this trend.

RENEWABLES COULD BYPASS GAS

We expect the government’s requirement that 20% of electricity be sourced from renewables by 2020 to spark a build out of wind farms, in particular by the end of the decade. Given the current flat base-load demand in the National Electricity Market (NEM), the addition of so much capacity with negligible operating costs could also effectively crowd out base-load gas generation. This scenario could help extend the longevity of existing base-load coal plants, particularly the brown coal plants Loy Yang A and B.

However, the small number of renewable projects in the pipeline means we consider achieving the target of 20% renewable generation by 2020 to be a tall order. As such, we would not be surprised if the target date was extended at some point simply because of the magnitude of the construction task. Finally, the transition to the long-term carbon-abatement target with a robust security of supply will hinge on renewable technologies leaping ahead.