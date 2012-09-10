TEXT-S&P Assigns COMM 2012-LTRT Certificates Preliminary Ratings

OVERVIEW

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, D, E, and X certificates.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction’s structure, the collateral’s historical and projected experience, and the sponsor’s and manager’s experience, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to COMM 2012-LTRT’s $259.0 million commercial mortgage pass-through certificates (see list).

The issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction backed by two commercial mortgage loans totaling $259.0 million secured by two regional shopping malls: Westroads Mall (first mortgage balance: $140.7 million; mezzanine debt balance: $16.3 million; fee interest) and Oaks Mall (first mortgage balance: $118.3 million; mezzanine debt balance: $20.7 million; fee interest). Westroads Mall is located in Omaha, Neb., with total mall square footage of 1.07 million, 540,304 sq. ft. of which serves as loan collateral. Oaks Mall is located in Gainesville, Fla., with total mall square footage of 906,349, 581,849 sq. ft. of which serves as loan collateral.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 10, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the collateral’s historical and projected performance, the sponsor’s and manager’s experience, the trustee-provided liquidity, the loans’ terms, and the transaction’s structure. Standard & Poor’s determined that the loans have a beginning loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 66.2% and an ending LTV ratio of 53.6% based on Standard & Poor’s values.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

COMM 2012-LTRT

Class Rating Amount ($)

A-1 AAA (sf) 49,141,000

A-2 AAA (sf) 130,859,000

X-A AAA (sf) 180,000,000*

X-B NR 79,000,000*

B AA (sf) 28,423,000

C A (sf) 25,303,000

D A- (sf) 13,488,000

E BBB (sf) 11,786,000

R NR N/A

LR NR N/A

*Notional balance. NR--Not rated. N/A--Not applicable.