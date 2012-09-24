FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to the Consolidated Government of Columbus' (GA) $42.3 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 A&B, issued through Columbus Building Authority; outlook is stable
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to the Consolidated Government of Columbus' (GA) $42.3 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 A&B, issued through Columbus Building Authority; outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa1 rating to the Consolidated Government of Columbus’ (GA) $42.3 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 A&B, issued through Columbus Building Authority; outlook is stable

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.