BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to the Consolidated Government of Columbus' (GA) $42.3 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 A&B, issued through Columbus Building Authority; outlook is stable
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to the Consolidated Government of Columbus' (GA) $42.3 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 A&B, issued through Columbus Building Authority; outlook is stable
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa1 rating to the Consolidated Government of Columbus’ (GA) $42.3 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 A&B, issued through Columbus Building Authority; outlook is stable