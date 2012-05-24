TEXT: Construtora Norberto Odebrecht Upgraded To Investment Grade

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe that Brazil-based engineering and construction company Construtora Norberto Odebrecht’s operating performance will remain strong in the next several years due to favorable fundamentals for infrastructure projects in Latin America.

-- We raised our rating on the company to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’ and national scale rating on parent company Odebrecht to ‘brAAA’ from ‘brAA+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will maintain strong liquidity and credit metrics will improve, as cash flows remain solid and debt declines gradually.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor`s Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Construtora Norberto Odebrecht S.A. (CNO) to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’ and national scale corporate credit rating to ‘brAAA’ from ‘brAA+’ on parent company Odebrecht S.A. (ODB). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our expectations that CNO will maintain a prudent financial profile in the next several years, which now supports our view of an “intermediate” financial profile. It also reflects our opinion that CNO’s operating performance will remain strong, due to intense activity for infrastructure projects in Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela,Panama, and Dominican Republic, allowing it to keep bidding for higher-margin projects. We believe the company’s strong position in engineering and construction (E&C) market, a solid and well-diversified backlog, and sound operating track record support our view of a “satisfactory” business profile. Revenue and cash flow generation will be strong based on its existing project backlog. Finally, we believe CNO’s cash contributions to ODB to meet required equity contributions in its new businesses will continue to diminish in the next few years, allowing CNO to preserve its strong liquidity and conservative financial metrics even in a scenario of stress.

Due to the increasing cash flow divergence among ODB’s businesses (petrochemicals, oil and gas, ethanol, power generation, transport concessions, defense, and homebuilding), coupled with strong corporate governance involving minority shareholders at each of these companies, we view CNO’s E&C activities as the main cash generating company for ODB. We factor in our analysis ODB’s equity contributions of about R$2 billion to these businesses during the next three years, but project that those will decline significantly as the companies are starting to generate cash and will be fully self-funded. We include debt issued at CNO’s sister company Odebrecht Finance Ltd. (FLO), which CNO guarantees, and some of ODB’s lingering guarantees to the ethanol and homebuilding companies of about R$5.5 billion in CNO’s debt adjustments.

We believe CNO will keep benefiting from its strong market position, thanks to its competitive edge as an innovative and experienced E&C company and its close relationship with governments in the countries where it operates. We expect infrastructure investments in Latin America to remain strong in the next several years, even assuming a more challenging global economic environment, because countries in the region are striving to catch up with domestic growth. This should benefit CNO, as it will be able to keep strengthening its backlog with projects with attractive contract conditions, such as high cash advances and stronger margins. The company’s backlog reached $33.7 billion in first quarter 2012, which provides it with a strong base case revenue stream for the next few years. Although we expect CNO to keep improving its backlog, we estimate that cash flows just from its existing backlog would already be enough for the company to sustain its current credit profile for several years. The company’s backlog is fairly diversified in terms of geography, project type, client type, and funding. It has sought to bid for larger projects to maximize the resource utilization (especially manpower), but that has caused the largest projects to account for a higher proportion of the total, with the largest 10 projects accounting for 29% of the backlog as of March 2012. Our base case scenario projects EBITDA margins to remain stable at 10%, consistent with historical performance and with our assumption that CNO will keep bidding for attractive projects.

We now view CNO’s financial profile as ‘intermediate’ due to the company’s consistently strong liquidity and cash generation. We also expect CNO to keep improving its credit metrics, because cash flow will keep expanding and debt will gradually decline-especially as some guarantees will expire as the debt is paid down. We project CNO to report total debt to EBITDA below 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 35%-40% range, consistent with historical performance and above our previous projections. (These ratios were 2.4x and 41% in December 2011.) OFL amended its 2023 bonds by issuing additional $300 million, which it partly used to strengthen its cash position (as cash outflows are seasonally larger in the first half of the year) and pay down some of its existing debt.

Liquidity

We assess CNO’s liquidity as “strong.” The company reported cash reserves of R$6.7 billion and short-term maturities of R$753.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, which we expect the company to pay through its cash position and cash generation in 2012. Although advances from clients are also relevant, a significant portion of it consists of overbilling. Furthermore, we project CNO’s cash generation to remain as a relevant liquidity source. In our liquidity assessment we also factored the following assumptions:

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 3x in the next two years;

-- We expect liquidity to remain strong even if EBITDA declines 30%;

-- The bulk of CNO’s debt at OFL matures beyond 2019, CNO’s debt also has a fairly smooth maturity profile;

-- CNO is subject to restrictive covenants under its financing agreements, for which the company has comfortable headroom;

-- The company counts on a $500 million committed credit line from a syndicate of commercial banks, with which it has strong relationship; and

-- We also incorporate in our assessment about R$1.1 billion in capital injections from ODB in some subsidiaries in 2012, which should be met through CNO`s cash generation and cash position.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that CNO will maintain a conservative financial profile consistent with our view of an “intermediate” financial profile. We also expect CNO to generate adequate margins while replenishing or prudently expanding its backlog in the next few years. Project and geographical diversity are important factors that support its business profile, which we expect CNO to preserve in the next few years. We also expect the company to continue reducing debt gradually to about 2.8x for total debt to EBITDA (including debts guaranteed by CNO and ODB) in 2012 and 2.5x afterwards. Also, we expect FFO to debt to remain in the 35%-40% range, as we do not factor aggressive growth in our base case scenario. Although we do not expect further upgrades in the near term, a faster-than-expected deleveraging as a result of stronger cash generation that results in total debt to EBITDA below 2.0x and FFO to debt above 50%, with improvements in its business profile, could lead to an upgrade. On the other hand, if credit metrics weaken significantly due to higher debt to fund cash needs from the holding company or reduction in profitability from the new contracts, leading to total debt to EBITDA consistently above 3.5x and FFO to debt below 30%, we could lower the ratings.

