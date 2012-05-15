TEXT-S&P Corrects Series 2007-1G WST Trust Class A1 Short-Term Rtg

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) May 15, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today corrected its short-term rating on the class A1 notes issued by Series 2007-1G WST Trust by lowering it to ‘A-1 (sf)’ from ‘A-1+ (sf)'. The long-term rating assigned to the class A1 notes remains unchanged at ‘AAA (sf)'.

The rating on the class A1 notes is dependent on the credit rating on Barclays Bank PLC, which acts as the conditional purchaser of the class A1 notes. Due to an error, we did not lower the rating on the class A1 notes after we lowered our rating on Barclays Bank PLC to A+/Stable/A-1 on Nov. 29, 2011 (see Research Update: “Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To ‘A+/A-1’ From ‘AA-/A-1+’ On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable,” published Nov. 29, 2011).

The ‘A-1 (sf)’ short-term rating on the class A1 notes reflects the conditional purchaser’s contractual obligation to purchase the class A1 notes on the annual transfer date.

The long-term rating of ‘AAA (sf)’ assigned to the class A1 notes reflects the underlying quality of the portfolio and the final repayment of the notes by the final legal maturity date in May 2038.

There have been no changes to the rating on the class A2a, A2b, A2c, and B notes issued by the trust as a result of the change in the short-term rating of the class A1 notes.