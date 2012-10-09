FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Downgrades Corsair (Cayman Islands) No.4 Series 6's Notes; Withdraws Rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Downgrades Corsair (Cayman Islands) No.4 Series 6's Notes; Withdraws Rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded and simultaneously withdrawn the rating on the notes of Corsair (Cayman Islands) No.4 Limited Series 6 due to tranche default. The transaction is a synthetic corporate CDO referencing corporate obligations mainly in the U.S. and Europe.

Corsair (Cayman Islands) No.4 Limited Series 6

AUD105m notes due March 2014 downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn

The notes balance represented the original issuance amounts

The downgrade follows the settlement of the credit event for Residential Capital, LLC (ResCap) which resulted in partial loss to the notes.

As a result of the rating withdrawal, Fitch is no longer maintaining the Recovery Estimate on the notes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.