TEXT:Fitch: No Impact on AUS & NZ Covered Bonds from Australian Banks Downgrades

SYDNEY, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its recent downgrades of Australia’s major banks, including their New Zealand subsidiaries, have no impact on their mortgage covered bond programmes and covered bond issues.

The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Limited, Westpac Banking Corporation and their respective New Zealand subsidiaries, ASB Bank Limited, Bank of New Zealand and Westpac New Zealand Limited, were each downgraded to ‘AA-’ with a Stable Outlook.

All else being equal, the rating of each of the Australian banks’ mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at ‘AAA’ if the issuers were rated at least ‘A’ for both Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corporation, and ‘A-’ for National Australia Bank Limited. Similarly the New Zealand subsidiaries’ mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at ‘AAA’ if the issuers were rated at least: ‘A’ for both ASB Bank Limited and Westpac New Zealand Limited, and ‘A-’ for Bank of New Zealand.

The ratings of the mortgage covered bonds were previously at ‘AAA’ on a probability of default (PD) basis. With the downgrades, the mortgage covered bonds’ ratings are ‘AA+’ on a PD basis, but a rating uplift to ‘AAA’ is still achieved based on recovery prospects.

For more information on the agency’s rating actions on the Australian banks and their New Zealand subsidiaries, see “Fitch Downgrades Three Major Australian Banks; Affirms ANZ”, dated 24 February 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com.