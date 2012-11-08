FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Crestwood Midstream Partners Note Rating Remains 'B-'
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Crestwood Midstream Partners Note Rating Remains 'B-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) Nov. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘B-’ issue rating and ‘5’ recovery rating on Crestwood Midstream Partners L.P.’s notes remains unaffected by Crestwood’s intention to increase its existing senior-secured notes due 2019 to $350 million from $200 million.

The partnership plans to use proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Crestwood is a midstream energy partnership that specializes in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Our corporate credit rating on Crestwood is ‘B-', and the outlook is stable. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Crestwood had about $533 million in debt.

Ratings List

Rating Unchanged

Crestwood Holdings LLC

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--

Ratings Unchanged

Crestwood Midstream Partners L.P.

Crestwood Midstream Finance Corp.

$350 mil 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 B-

Recovery Rating 4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.