TEXT: S&PBulletin: Crown Ltd. Rtg Unaffected By Higher Stake In Echo
February 28, 2012 / 3:43 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT: S&PBulletin: Crown Ltd. Rtg Unaffected By Higher Stake In Echo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Feb. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that Crown Ltd.’s announcement that it has increased its economic interest in Echo Entertainment Group Ltd. (Echo, not rated) to 10%, from 4.9%, would have no immediate impact on the ‘BBB/A-2’ ratings or stable outlook on the long-term rating on the company. Crown also announced its intention to seek regulatory approval to increase its shareholding in Echo beyond 10%.

In our view, Echo is a highly attractive strategic investment for Crown given its position as the monopoly casino license holder in Sydney, New South Wales and the improving market position of the Star City casino. Significant uncertainties remain, however, as to whether and to what extent Crown may increase its stake in Echo, and how any change in shareholding may be funded. In our view, the current ‘BBB’ rating can accommodate the existing 10% stake, as well as a hypothetical increase in Crown’s shareholding to 19.9%. However, given the size of Echo, with an enterprise value of more than A$4 billion, any formal takeover or material increase above the 19.9% level would likely pressure the rating, unless it is significantly equity-funded.

Although Crown’s 10% stake in Echo is held via a derivative contract, we include the full A$257 million economic value of the transaction as Crown’s debt. In our view, Crown retains the majority of risks and benefits associated with this ownership interest.

