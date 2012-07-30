TEXT-Fitch Affirms Australia's Crown at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Crown Limited’s (Crown) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB’. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

The Australian gaming and entertainment operator’s ratings are supported by its strong market position as the sole licensed casino operator in the states of Victoria and Western Australia. Its gaming assets in Melbourne and Perth have demonstrated consistent cash flow generation, which in part reflect stable and predictable local markets that represent over 50% of consolidated revenue.

Crown has outperformed the Australian industry by increasing market share even as total gaming expenditure in the country has grown at a slower pace than inflation. More significantly, the company has achieved this growth in a period of disruption to its operations as it is in the midst of a significant capex programme.

These strengths are offset by the concentration of operating assets in two casinos from which all of Crown’s cash generation is derived.

Crown has planned to incur expansionary capex till FY15 (financial year ending June). As most of the capex will be incurred on existing properties, project implementation risk is minimal. Sizable expansionary capex coupled with annual dividend payout would result in Crown continuing to generate negative free cash flow (FCF) till at least end of FY15. However, Fitch does not expect Crown’s financial risk (net adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR) to exceed 2.5x (FY11:1.6x) during this period.

What Could Trigger a Rating Action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

-the completion of the extensive capex that Crown is undertaking. This would need to be combined with ongoing evidence that Crown’s focus will remain on lower-risk assets

-Net adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDA falls below 1.75x on a sustained basis

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

-Net adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDA increases above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

-Significant negative regulatory action -Additional material funding of investments