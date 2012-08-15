TEXT-Fitch Comments on Crown's Planned Hybrid Notes

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Crown Limited’s (Crown, BBB/Stable) planned hybrid notes due 2072 are eligible for 50% equity credit. The treatment of the planned hybrid in Crown’s capital structure is contingent on the receipt of final documents materially conforming to the prospectus dated 13 August 2012.

The planned hybrid will not be rated by Fitch. The hybrid securities are unsecured subordinated notes issued by Crown. The notes will rank senior only to Crown’s share capital while coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the issuer.

The securities qualify for 50% equity credit under Fitch Ratings’ applicable criteria ‘Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis’ dated 15 December 2011. Features supporting the equity credit categorisation include their junior subordination priority, option to defer interest payments on a cumulative basis, 60 year maturity and Crown’s intention for hybrid capital to form a component of its capital structure.

The net proceeds of the hybrid issue will be used to refinance bank loans and fund the company’s capex.

Crown’s rating is supported by its strong market position as the sole licensed casino operator in the states of Victoria and Western Australia and the significant contribution from stable and predictable local markets. This has enabled these assets to generate consistent cash flow and remain resilient during economic downturns. This strength, however, is offset by the concentration of operating assets in two casinos from which all of Crown’s cash generation is derived.

Fitch expects Crown’s leverage to be maintained at around 2.5x. In addition to completion of ongoing refurbishment and capital works previously announced, the company’s planned investment of AUD568m to develop a 6-star hotel at Burswood Entertainment Complex, together with Crown seeking regulatory approval to acquire up to 25% interest in Echo Entertainment Limited, a casino operator with assets in NSW and Queensland, means there is little rating headroom in leverage metrics.

Fitch notes that Crown has entered into an Exclusive Dealing Agreement with Lend Lease Corporation in relation to a proposed development of a world class six star resort at Barangaroo South, Sydney. Crown has stated that a VIP gaming facility is necessary to provide the commercial underpinning for such an investment. However this is subject to government and gaming commission approvals given that Echo’s The Star casino holds a NSW-wide exclusive license to operate a casino until November 2019. Fitch has not factored this possible investment in its rating at this time, given the early stage of the investment decision in conjunction with regulatory uncertainty for the development.