TEXT-S&P Cuts Cruzeiro do Sul Rtgs To 'CC'; Places Rtgs On Watch Dev

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview -- In our view, Brazilian-based Banco Cruzeiro do Sul is unable to honor its financial obligations without extraordinary support from the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos (FGC) or the Brazilian authorities. -- There is an investigation on accounting practices, with evidence of unsubstantiated assets underway. -- We have lowered our long- and short-term ratings to 'CC/C' from 'B+/B' and our national scale long- and short-term ratings to 'brCC/brC' from 'brBBB/brA-3'. We have placed the ratings on CreditWatch Developing. -- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch when having greater clarity on the impact of the new developments on the bank's credit fundamentals. Rating Action On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered our long- and short-term ratings on Banco Cruzeiro do Sul to 'CC/C' from 'B+/B' and our national scale long- and short-term ratings to 'brCC/brC' from 'brBBB/brA-3'. We have also placed the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications. Rationale The downgrade reflects a deterioration of the bank's liquidity, to such an extent that we believe the bank is unable to honor its financial obligations without extraordinary support from the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos (FGC) or Brazilian authorities. Its liquidity position now depends on loans assignments and securitization. Under the special regime of temporary administration (RAET), announced today, we believe the bank's capacity to continue these cash-raising activities in a timely manner will be affected, given the potential results of the central bank's review on the accounting practices and evidence of unsubstantiated assets, jeopardizing its liquidity. Under our criteria, "below-average" funding and "very weak" liquidity results in a maximum standalone credit profile (SACP) of 'cc'. Additionally, in recent months we have seen a weakening in the bank's funding position, which we already considered a credit weakness, further pressuring the bank's business' viability. We expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital position to deteriorate further. The ratings on Cruzeiro do Sul reflect the bank's "weak" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below-average" funding, and "very weak" liquidity, all as defined in our criteria. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score for Brazil is '5', reflecting our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities' flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions arising from the current economic expansion there. We believe these potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has contained them. Our industry risk score for Brazil is '3', reflecting sound regulation, the regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits that support the Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive factor in our assessment. We view the bank's business position as weak. Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A. is only the 27th-largest bank in the Brazilian financial system. We expect the bank to find it challenging to maintain its market position in the payroll deductible loans segment, as we believe that large banks, which are increasingly competing in this segment, have stronger competitive advantages relative to smaller institutions like Cruzeiro. These include: access to cheaper funding, stronger franchise, higher economies of scale, and wider distribution networks. Overall, we believe the bank's increasing funding and operating costs will continue pressuring its business viability. Moreover, we believe that the need for the current special regime of temporary administration by the FGC will hurt the bank's reputation, putting additional pressure on its already weak business position. We currently view Cruzeiro do Sul's capital and earnings as moderate. We base our assessment on the bank's moderate risk-adjusted capital ratio, which was about 6% in December 2011. We believe the bank's capital position will weaken, but we expect to have better clarity on this subject upon resolution of the RAET. We consider Cruzeiro do Sul's quality of capital and earnings as moderate, based on its concentrated earnings profile, volatile earnings, and challenges on the operating front within the payroll segment for smaller banks. Our risk position assessment for Cruzeiro do Sul is also moderate, mainly because of its concentrated risk profile and its complexity, in turn a result of its high usage of securitization. The bank has historically had low delinquencies for the past five years. Nevertheless, it revised its credit loss provisioning calculations, and its fourth-quarter 2011 results showed higher provision expenses of Brazilian reais (R$) 98 million, hurting bottom-line results and shareholders' equity. We understand this is partly because of a regulatory measure that required the bank to consider as nonperforming (and input provisions) the loans of customers that had other loans in arrears on the ceded book, even if they are not delinquent on those loans. We view Cruzeiro do Sul's funding as below-average. We believe the funding structure is highly dependent on the market because Cruzeiro do Sul's funding sources are mainly wholesale and institutional investors, who--in our view--are confidence-sensitive and are less stable than retail deposits. We understand that Cruzeiro do Sul entered into a new agreement to sell assets to a new receivable fund at the end of last year, managed by a large Brazilian bank; the execution of this agreement is less certain now, given the uncertainties triggered by the RAET announcement today. The bank expects a significant amount in August 2012, which is vital to its liquidity. Liquidity We assess Cruzeiro do Sul's liquidity as "very weak." The bank's ability to withstand its commitments over the next six months depends on inflows coming from the newly created receivable fund. We believe these cash inflows or the cession of additional assets from its books could be delayed or restricted during the REAT. We understand Cruzeiro do Sul has unused R$800 million of committed line facilities for ceding loans; however, we believe this availability may also suffer. CreditWatch The CreditWatch Developing placement on Cruzeiro reflects the fact that we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings over the next 90 days. If the bank is able to independently access unsecured funding from the market or receive substantial external support, we could raise the rating. It is unclear at this point whether the FCG will provide the necessary liquidity for the bank to meet its financial obligations in the following months. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch when we have greater clarity on the effect of the new developments on the bank's credit fundamentals. Ratings Score Snapshot SACP cc Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Moderate (-5) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -2 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating Global Scale CC/Watch Dev/C B+/Stable/B National Scale brCC/Watch Dev/brC brBBB/Stable/brA-3 Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A. Senior Unsecured CC/Watch Dev B+