TEXT-S&P: Credit Union North 'BB' Rating On CreditWatch Negative

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Credit Union North’s (CUN) business position remains under pressure, highlighted by ongoing contraction in the credit unions personal lending portfolio.

-- Efforts to shore up the business position are being hampered by ongoing changes in the credit union’s board and senior management team.

-- CUN’s customer value proposition is moderated by the credit union’s relatively weaker operating efficiency, which has partly contributed to a higher reliance on fee income compared to peers, thus limiting CUN’s ability to better-compete.

-- We have placed the ‘BB’ issuer credit rating on CUN on CreditWatch with negative implications, which implies a one-in-two likelihood that the rating may be lowered within the next three months.

Rating Action

On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Rating Services placed its ‘BB’ long-term issuer credit rating on New Zealand-based Credit Union North on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we have affirmed the short-term rating at ‘B’.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement on CUN’s ‘BB’ rating reflects heightened concern around the stability and future direction of the credit union’s business position.

Specifically, CUN’s lending volumes--most notably its personal lending--continue to contract, and we believe the credit union will struggle to stabilise its business position in a timely manner, particularly in light of its relatively weaker operating efficiency.

CUN’s higher operating cost structure has, in part, contributed to the credit union’s higher reliance on fee income compared to its peers, thus limiting its ability to better-compete. Progression of business initiatives has also being slowed by board and management changes over the past year.

CUN’s lending base remains under pressure amid broader operating environment challenges and, in our opinion, a diluted member proposition. Although we note the decline in aggregate lending volumes has slowed in fiscal 2012, with the credit union experiencing a further increase in mortgage lending to record levels, its higher-returning personal lending portfolio--considered by the credit union as integral to its relevance with its member base--continues to contract at an unhealthy pace (down a further 22% in 2012, from 34% in 2011).

While we don’t expect a further contraction in its personal lending portfolio of a similar magnitude to that of recent years, we believe the credit union’s relatively higher reliance on non-interest income--notably fees and charges--compared with peers moderates the attractiveness of its product-and-service offering to customers.

In our view, and as noted in our previous research update (see New Zealand-Based Credit Union North Affirmed At ‘BB/B’ On Revised Criteria; Outlook Negative), ongoing business pressures continue to heighten the prospect that CUN may look to progress a merger with another credit union.

We also believe CUN’s still-high operating cost structure--at around 90% as measured by non-interest expense to operating revenues-- limits the credit union’s ability to implement pricing strategies that could support new personal lending volumes, without placing renewed pressure on its underlying earnings.

Having recently returned to profit on the back of lower write-offs and a reduction in new provisioning, we believe CUN’s earnings experience will remain modest and volatile while it operates under its current cost structure. CreditWatch A CreditWatch negative listing by Standard & Poor’s implies a one-in-two likelihood that the rating may be lowered within the next three months.

The CreditWatch is expected to be resolved after further discussions with CUN’s current management around plans and strategies to strengthen its longer-term business prospects. The long-term issuer credit rating of ‘BB’ may be lowered by one notch or more if we believe the credit union will be unable to implement an effective approach to improve both its competitiveness and business position.