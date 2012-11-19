TEXT-S&P: Ratings On Cuscal Ltd. Affirmed At A+/Stable/A-1

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Nov. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ said today that it has affirmed its ‘A+/A-1’ issuer credit ratings on Australian authorized deposit-taking institution Cuscal Ltd. The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor’s considers Cuscal’s business position as being supported by the financial institution’s unique position as a service provider that is owned by the credit unions. This means Cuscal does not directly compete with the credit unions, is able to provide economies of scale to the credit unions by aggregating their services, and has the experience and expertise to provide such services.

We note that Cuscal has successfully retained the support of the vast majority of its customers in the process of migrating to a new payments and processing (“switching”) platform that coincided with renewal of its service contracts. Additionally, in our view, Cuscal’s capital and earnings are very strong as reflected in our forecast risk-adjusted capital ratio of about 24%-25% in the next one-to-two years.

The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than Cuscal’s stand-alone credit profile. This uplift reflects our view that there is a moderate likelihood of support from the Australian government, if needed, because a failure of Cuscal is likely to lead to a disruption in the provision of financial services to a large number of authorized deposit-taking institutions and their respective customers, which collectively account for a significant market share of household deposits, residential lending, and credit card issuance.

“The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Cuscal will remain an important service provider to a material portion of the Australian credit union sector,” said credit analyst Sharad Jain. “The rating stability factors in our expectation that Cuscal’s business position and franchise will not be marginalized by further anticipated consolidation in the credit union sector or from any material migration of its key customers to other service providers.”

