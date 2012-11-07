FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Dah Chang Futures' Ratings
November 7, 2012 / 2:49 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Dah Chang Futures' Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Taiwan-based Dah Chang Futures Co., Ltd.’s (DCF) National Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB(twn)’ with Stable Outlook and National Short-Term Rating of ‘F3(twn)'.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as DCF has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for DCF.

