TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Dah Chang Futures' Ratings

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Taiwan-based Dah Chang Futures Co., Ltd.’s (DCF) National Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB(twn)’ with Stable Outlook and National Short-Term Rating of ‘F3(twn)'.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as DCF has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for DCF.