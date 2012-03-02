TEXT-Fitch Downgrades Dah Sing Bank to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dah Sing Bank Limited’s (DSB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’ and its Viability Rating (VR) to ‘bbb+’ from ‘a-'. The Outlook is Stable.

At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the bank’s perpetual subordinated notes to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB’ and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided below.

The downgrade on the issuer ratings primarily reflects DSB’s notably weakened earnings quality following greater reliance of profits on its 20%-owned regional Chinese bank, Bank of Chongqing. The downgrade also reflects the increasing influence of the more volatile Chinese economy on the bank’s credit profile and higher vulnerability of its capitalisation under mild-to-moderate and severe stress scenarios, compared with similarly-rated Hong Kong banks.

This highlights the bank’s asset concentrations in unsecured personal lending and commercial real estate, its equity exposure to Bank of Chongqing, as well as its reduced pre-impairment profits to absorb impairment charges. Fitch does not consider the earnings contribution from Bank of Chongqing to be reliable in supporting DSB’s asset growth. They are equity-accounted profits and are therefore not allowed to be included as regulatory core capital under Hong Kong Monetary Authority rules. Bank of Chongqing contributed 28% of DSB’s H111 net profits, up from 24% in 2010.

The mainland Chinese market, in Fitch’s view, could be volatile and of higher risk due to weaknesses in China’s banking system, less developed corporate governance and imperfect risk mitigation. Mainland China business, particularly cross-border trade finance, has become one of the main drivers of DSB’s loan growth with gross mainland China exposures amounting to 16% of total assets at end-H111 (2010: 13%).

The ratings, however, take into account DSB’s continued sound capitalisation, adequate liquidity and satisfactory asset quality. The bank’s prudent loan-to-value policy and demonstrated manageable historical loss experience mitigate risks over its loan concentration in property-related sectors (about 45% of total loans).

The downgrade on the perpetuals is in line with the revised criteria ‘Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities’ dated 15 December 2011. The rating ‘BB+', three notches below the bank’s VR, reflects the notes’ relative subordination and non-performance risk characteristics. Further downward pressure on the ratings may arise if DSB shows a significant increase in credit risk and/or deterioration in credit quality, particularly from growing exposure to mainland China.

The bank’s moderate franchise (with around 1.7% market share of loans and 1.4% of deposits), sustained market competition, and portfolio concentration will continue to constrain rating upside. DSB’s earnings quality has deteriorated with weaker pre-impairment profits of about 1% of average assets in 2009-H111 (1.5% in 2007-2008) due to narrower interest margins and higher operating costs. Its resilient bottom line (return on average assets: 0.8% in H111 and 0.9% in 2010, respectively) was attributed to lower credit costs and greater contributions from China.

The full list of rating actions is as follows:

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at ‘F2’

Viability Rating downgraded to ‘bbb+’ from ‘a-’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB’

Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’

Subordinated debt downgraded to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’

Perpetual junior subordinated debt downgraded to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB’; off RWN