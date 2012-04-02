TEXT-Fitch Rates Daiwa Securities 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (Daiwa) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The assignment follows its merger with Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd. (DSCM) on 1 April 2012.

At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of DSCM as it has ceased to exist due to the merger. All ratings of the parent, Daiwa Securities Group Inc (DSGI), have been affirmed. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Daiwa’s IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR), which reflects its strong franchise as the second largest securities group in Japan, conservative business strategy, as well as its adequate risk management and capitalisation. However, ongoing weak profitability of the wholesale operation that was inherited from DSCM is placing pressure on the ratings.

The merger concludes the consolidation of Daiwa’s retail business with DSCM’s wholesale operations undertaken since mid-2011. The former has been DSGI’s prime source of revenue and profit. By product, investment trusts have been the largest contributor. On the other hand, the wholesale operation in Japan and overseas has dragged down DSGI’s overall profitability. The main overseas operation has been detached from DSCM following the transfer of the ownership of overseas subsidiaries to another DSGI subsidiary in January 2012.

The merger is expected to reduce duplication of middle and back-office functions, as well as enabling DSGI to utilise resources more efficiently. Fitch expects that DSGI is likely to post a marginal net income in the year ending March 2013 (FYE13) following expected net losses for FYE12, due to redundancies at and closure of some overseas branches. Daiwa inherited the obligations of DSCM, which is by far the largest subsidiary of DSGI in terms of assets and liabilities. As DSGI has been overseeing the group’s risk management, the merger is unlikely to lead to a change in policies, including that for liquidity. DSGI’s liquidity is adequate with liquid assets around twice as high its debt repayable for the coming year.

Since April 2011, DSGI has been categorised as a “financial conglomerate” and is subject to the regulatory supervision including capital adequacy. DSGI’s Tier 1 ratio, under the standardised approach within the so-called Basel 2.5 framework, at end-December 2011 was 22.7%, excluding hybrid Tier 1 capital. Its high capitalisation is the first line of defence against future losses, considering DSGI’s already weak profitability.

The prospects of positive rating action are limited in the near term, while negative rating action may be considered should external pressures on its business model continue to mount, including from instability in global and domestic financial markets leading to unsuccessful re-positioning and persistent unprofitability.

Daiwa

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs assigned at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs assigned at ‘F2’

- Viability Rating assigned at ‘bbb+’

- Support Rating assigned at ‘4’

- Support Rating Floor assigned at ‘B’

- Senior unsecured debt assigned at ‘BBB+’

DSGI

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F2’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘5’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘No Floor’

- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at ‘BBB+’

DSCM

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs of ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable withdrawn

- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs of ‘F2’ withdrawn

- Viability Rating of ‘bbb+’ withdrawn

- Support Rating of ‘4’ withdrawn - Support Rating Floor of ‘B’ withdrawn

- Senior unsecured debt of ‘BBB+’ withdrawn