TEXT-S&P Affirms 'AA-/A-1+' Rtg On DBS Bank's CP Notes Program
June 29, 2012 / 2:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Affirms 'AA-/A-1+' Rtg On DBS Bank's CP Notes Program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 29, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issue ratings on the US$15 billion commercial paper notes program of Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+).

DBS Bank has increased the size of the program to US$15 billion from US$5 billion. The program’s notes constitute direct, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of DBS Bank and rank equally with the bank’s other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The notes are denominated in U.S. dollar and have a maximum maturity of 397 days. DBS Bank will use the proceeds from the notes for general business purposes.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- DBS Bank Ltd.’s US$5 Billion Commercial Paper Notes Program Assigned ‘AA-/A-1+’ Ratings, Dec. 15, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

