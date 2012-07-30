TEXT-Fitch Rates DBS's Zero Coupon Callable Notes 'AA-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.’s (DBS) USD193.6m zero coupon callable notes due 2037 a Long-Term rating of ‘AA-'.

The issue rating is same as DBS’s ‘AA-’ Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The proceeds from the notes are to be used for DBS’s general corporate purposes. While the tenor of the notes is 25 years, the bank has the option to redeem the notes on every 30 July anniversary.

DBS - presently 29.4%-owned by the Singapore government via Temasek Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiaries - is the largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets.

For more details on DBS’s ratings and credit profile, see “Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable”, dated 24 April 2012, and DBS’s full rating report, dated 8 May 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

DBS’s other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘F1+’

- Viability Rating ‘aa-’

- Support Rating ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor ‘A-'