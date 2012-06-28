FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's: No negative ratings impact on three SF CDOs for which Deutsche Bank AG acts as hedge counterparty
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's: No negative ratings impact on three SF CDOs for which Deutsche Bank AG acts as hedge counterparty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Moody‘s: No negative ratings impact on three SF CDOs for which Deutsche Bank AG acts as hedge counterparty

Moody’s Investors Service has reviewed the question of whether posting of collateral is required by Deutsche Bank AG, in its capacity as hedge counterparty under certain swap transactions entered into by three Moody‘s-rated SF CDOs (the “Affected Transactions”), in order to maintain the current Moody’s rating of the Notes issued by the Affected Transactions following the downgrade by Moody’s on June 21, 2012 of its rating of Deutsche Bank AG (the “Moody’s Rating Action”).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.