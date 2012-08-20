TEXT-S&P: Development Bank of Japan's Shelf Reg Asgnd Prel Debt Rtg

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ‘A+’ debt rating to the shelf registration of Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1). The shelf has a maximum aggregate offering amount of JPY800 billion of domestic senior straight bonds. The shelf registration is effective for a two-year period from Aug. 28, 2012.

The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a government-related entity (GRE) and a financial institution that is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Because of its critical policy role, we believe DBJ has an “extremely high” likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). DBJ has a track record of extending investment and financing expertise in areas such as community development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and technological innovation, owing to its status as a GRE. The bank has also instituted emergency measures to deal with the global financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great East Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial institutions to manage. In DBJ’s implementation of emergency measures, it has received financial support from the government, such a liquidity support and additional capital. DBJ maintains good capitalization and faces limited market risk, which we consider as financial strengths. However, the rating is constrained by potential weakening of DBJ’s relationship with the government over the long term under the current full privatization plan. Also, the SACP is restrained by the bank’s low interest margin and limited revenue diversification. In assessing its SACP, we also consider its reliance on wholesale funding and credit risk concentration on certain sectors and large-lot borrowers as risk factors.