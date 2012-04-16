TEXT-S&PBulletin: DEXUS Property rtgs unaffected by buyback

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘BBB+/Stable/A-2’ issuer credit ratings on Australia-based stapled property group DEXUS Property Group (DEXUS) are unaffected by DEXUS’ sale of its U.S. central industrial portfolio and its key capital-management initiatives.

The group has agreed to sell 65 industrial properties for net sale proceeds of US$660 million after restructure and transaction costs. As a consequence, gearing will reduce from 32% to 26%, and interest cover will increase from 3.2x to 3.6x in the short term. This is comfortably below the group’s internal maximum gearing policy of 40%.

However, at the same time DEXUS has announced a A$200 million on-market securities buyback and a new payout policy that will be to distribute between 70% and 80% of funds from operations (FFO), in line with free cash flow. The buyback will increase gearing in the near term by about 3%. As part of the asset sale, DEXUS will prepay certain debt obligations and unwind various interest rate swaps associated with the U.S. funding. We estimate the costs of this restructure to be about 12% of the gross sale proceeds.

The DEXUS rating reflects our expectation that the group will continue to actively manage its capital and operating base to maintain a financial profile in line with our expectations for the ‘BBB+’ rating, including a ratio of FFO to debt comfortably greater than 9% and EBITDA interest cover of more than 2.5x. Our expectation includes DEXUS prudently managing its foreign-debt currency exposures, while selectively redeveloping its asset base and maintaining its modest development pipeline.