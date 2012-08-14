TEXT-Fitch: Downer's Strong Results Underscore its Resilience

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Downer EDI Limited’s (Downer, ‘BBB-'/Stable) robust annual results for fiscal 2012 underscore the Australian engineering company’s operational diversity and resilience. Downer has announced a 23% increase in statutory revenue and an 18.6% rise in normalized EBIT.

The results are a positive for Downer’s ratings. Maintaining this level of performance over the medium to long term, with a lower than the recent incidence of material single-contract losses, is a precursor to the consideration of an upward rating momentum.

Downer’s operational diversity is demonstrated in the shifting of earnings and order book growth from its rail to mining and infrastructure divisions. The changing revenue and earnings mix now reflects the crucial role played by Downer Mining as it increases to nearly a third of Downer’s revenues and 41% of normalized EBIT. The infrastructure business in Australia and New Zealand is also showing signs of a revival with Downer Australia’s joint venture earnings surging threefold over the previous corresponding period.

Downer has registered a threefold increase in funds from operations (FY12 AUD543m, FY11 AUD177m) - a strong result given the losses on the Curragh Coal Handling Preparation Plant project. The sustainability of Downer’s FFO is supported by its AUD20b work in hand. The quality of earnings growth is highlighted by the 18% increase in customer receipts with operating cash flow before dividends and equity accounted profit rising by 70%.

Dower’s forward looking earnings are insulated by the completion of key onerous contracts like Curragh and the AUD20m provision taken against exposure to the claim made by SP Power Assets Ltd.