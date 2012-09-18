TEXT-FITCH: WARATAH THREAT TO DOWNER'S RATING ON THE WANE

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Australia-based engineering company Downer EDI Limited’s (Downer, ‘BBB-'/Stable) progress in the completion of the onerous Waratah rolling stock manufacturing contract over the last 12 months has diminished the rating downside risk associated with this contract.

Downer is on track, and remains committed, to completing the Waratah contract within its latest forecast cost of completion (FCAC) and master programme schedule (MPS), though some risks remain.

Downer demonstrated a positive step-change in the management of the Waratah contract at the tour of its Cardiff rolling stock and locomotive workshop on 13 September 2012. Downer has made encouraging progress on the Waratah contract.

It has ramped up the frequency of a train receiving practical completion from once every two months, late last year, to three times per month, which is a six-fold improvement.

Since its FY12 (financial year end June) results announcement on 13 August 2012, two more Waratah trains have received practical completion from RailCorp and have entered passenger service. This takes the total number of such trains to 14.

Two more train sets are ready for presentation to RailCorp while another three have been completed at the Cardiff facility and are being tested prior to presentation. Cost management and project visibility have improved since October 2011.

Late last year, Downer retained the services of lean manufacturing consultant KM&T. Together, Downer and KM&T have designed and implemented several improvements to the execution of the Waratah contract.

These improvements include enhanced logistics management, the use of cutting-edge technology in monitoring and tracking progress, optimisation of workshop floor space and improved labour productivity. Risks to the FCAC and MPS include the rising costs of materials and labour, liquidated damages relating to further delivery delays as well as the ability of parts suppliers and the Chinese body shell and fit-out workshops to meet Downer’s higher current and targeted Cardiff production cadence.

Input cost increases resulted in FCAC increasing by AUD44m over the 12 months to 30 June 2012. Reconfiguration of the Cardiff manufacturing facility cost Downer forecast liquidated damages of AUD25m. These costs were partially offset by an AUD26m release in the Waratah contract general contingency (AUD64m remained as of 30 June 2012).

These risks are, however, mitigated by the greater visibility and improved project management that have now been implemented. Downer has managed to reduce labour hours per train set associated with rework to 384 hours, for the latest train set to enter the Cardiff production facility, from 6,000 hours over the course of calendar 2012. Downer is also negotiating faster delivery times from their suppliers.

The risk of delays at its Chinese production facilities has been mitigated by the addition of staff at those sites as well as greater investment in training. Downer is currently producing three trains per month at Cardiff and expects to increase this to four trains per month by February 2013, ahead of the June 2013 target announced in August 2012.

Further delays at Cardiff, in Fitch’s view, are a remote prospect. This is because Downer is currently running just over two shifts per day at Cardiff with capacity to increase labour hours in its third shift, should the need arise.