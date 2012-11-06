FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's assigns A2 rtg to Eastern Kentucky Univ.'s $4.66M Agcy. Fund Rfdg Bds, Proj. 103 Ser A and Txbl B issued by the Commonwealth of Kentucky; outlook revised to neg from stable on the univ.'s underlying rtg, and remains
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A2 rtg to Eastern Kentucky Univ.'s $4.66M Agcy. Fund Rfdg Bds, Proj. 103 Ser A and Txbl B issued by the Commonwealth of Kentucky; outlook revised to neg from stable on the univ.'s underlying rtg, and remains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns A2 rtg to Eastern Kentucky Univ.’s $4.66M Agcy. Fund Rfdg Bds, Proj. 103 Ser A and Txbl B issued by the Commonwealth of Kentucky; outlook revised to neg from stable on the univ.’s underlying rtg, and remains

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.