TEXT: S&P Withdraws Its Rtgs On Eastman Kodak
March 6, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 6 years

TEXT: S&P Withdraws Its Rtgs On Eastman Kodak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rating Action	
    On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
withdrew its corporate credit and issue-level ratings on
Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak Co. On Jan. 19, 2012, Kodak
filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 reorganization in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Standard & Poor's will not maintain ratings on the company's
debt issues during its reorganization.	
    Ratings List	
    Ratings Withdrawn	
                                        To                 For	
    Eastman Kodak Co.	
     Corporate Credit Rating                NR                 D	
     Senior Secured                         NR                 D	
       Recovery Rating                      NR                 4	
     Senior Unsecured                       NR                 D	
       Recovery Rating                      NR                 6	
	
    NR--Not rated.

