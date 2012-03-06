TEXT: S&P Withdraws Its Rtgs On Eastman Kodak

Rating Action On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak Co. On Jan. 19, 2012, Kodak filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Standard & Poor's will not maintain ratings on the company's debt issues during its reorganization. Ratings List Ratings Withdrawn To For Eastman Kodak Co. Corporate Credit Rating NR D Senior Secured NR D Recovery Rating NR 4 Senior Unsecured NR D Recovery Rating NR 6 NR--Not rated.