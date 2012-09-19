TEXT-S&P Ups Rtgs On Eirles Two, Asset Repackaging Trust Six Notes

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its ratings to ‘A+ (sf)’ from ‘A (sf)’ on the Series 360 and 362 notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. as well as the Series 21 notes issued by Asset Repackaging Trust Six B.V. The actions follow the raising of our rating on the collateral on the Eirles Two Ltd. and Asset Repackaging Trust Six B.V. notes to ‘A+ (sf)’ from ‘A (sf)’ on Sept. 13, 2012.

The Eirles Two Ltd. and Asset Repackaging Trust Six B.V. notes are repackaged notes, and supported by the collateral and swap counterparty. Notes issued by Export-Import Bank of Korea are the collateral for each transaction.

Our ratings on the Eirles Two Ltd. and Asset Repackaging Trust Six B.V. notes reflect our view of the collateral as well as Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) (DB) as the swap counterparty, custodian, and repurchase counterparty, along with its undertaking to pay the expenses of the series. As such, the rating of the notes will be equal to the lower of the rating of the long-term rating on DB and the rating on the collateral.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RATINGS RAISED

Issuer Rating To Rating From

Eirles Two Ltd. Series 360 A+ (sf) A (sf)

Eirles Two Ltd. Series 362 A+ (sf) A (sf)

Asset Repackaging Trust Six B.V. Series 21

A+ (sf) A (sf)

