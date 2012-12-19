FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on Emerald Following Property Substitution
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2012 / 3:54 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on Emerald Following Property Substitution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the latest property substitution within the portfolio backing Emerald Assets Limited Series P1-AAA-002 (Emerald) will not result in a withdrawal or downgrade of the ‘AAAsf” rating of Emerald’s floating-rate notes.

In this latest substitution, Emerald has released Techplace II from the security portfolio, and added three new properties, namely Nan Wah Building, Corporation Place and 5 Tai Seng Drive Property.

As of end-March 2012, the total valuation of the three new properties was SGD156.88m and of Techplace II was SGD162.22m. The three new properties are already owned by the borrower, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT). Fitch estimates that the loan-to-value ratio of the collateral post substitution is 26.7% based on the March 2012 valuation, compared with 26.6% previously. Fitch affirmed Emerald’s notes at ‘AAAsf’ with Stable Outlook in July 2012. Since then, the portfolio has continued to perform within the agency’s expectations, with a weighted average occupancy rate above 89%.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.