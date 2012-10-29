TEXT-S&P Lowers Rtg On Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 Notes

(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the Series P1-AAA-002 notes issued by Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘AA (sf)'. The rating action follows the lowering of our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on BNP Paribas to ‘A+/A-1’ from ‘AA-/A-1+’ (see research update titled “Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks,” Oct. 25, 2012).
The Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 notes are commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) supported by a portfolio of industrial and business park properties in Singapore. The rating on the notes is dependent on the credit rating on BNP Paribas, which acts as the currency-swap provider to the transaction. The rating on the notes is limited to one notch higher than that of the currency-swap provider under Standard & Poor’s Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions.
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction. RATING LOWERED Class Rating to Rating from P1-AAA-002 AA- (sf) AA (sf)
