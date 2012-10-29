TEXT-S&P Lowers Rtg On Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 Notes

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the Series P1-AAA-002 notes issued by Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘AA (sf)'. The rating action follows the lowering of our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on BNP Paribas to ‘A+/A-1’ from ‘AA-/A-1+’ (see research update titled “Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks,” Oct. 25, 2012).

The Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 notes are commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) supported by a portfolio of industrial and business park properties in Singapore. The rating on the notes is dependent on the credit rating on BNP Paribas, which acts as the currency-swap provider to the transaction. The rating on the notes is limited to one notch higher than that of the currency-swap provider under Standard & Poor’s Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "here ".

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction. RATING LOWERED Class Rating to Rating from P1-AAA-002 AA- (sf) AA (sf)

