TEXT-S&P Raises Energy Transfer Equity Rtgs On Acq; Outlook Stable

Overview

-- U.S. midstream energy master limited partnership Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE) completed the acquisition of diversified energy company Southern Union Co. (SUG).

-- The acquisition makes ETE a more diverse entity with additional stable cash flow producing assets and debt leverage that we expect to be adequate for the rating.

-- We raised our corporate credit and other ratings on ETE to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-’ and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We affirmed our ‘BBB-’ ratings on SUG and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We affirmed our ratings on subsidiaries Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (BBB-/Negative/--) and Regency Energy Partners L.P. (BB/Stable/--).

-- The stable outlook on ETE reflects our expectation for continued stability in the distribution payments it receives from its ownership interests in SUG and other entities.

Rating Action

On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its corporate credit ratings on Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE) to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-’ and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Feb. 23, 2012. The outlook is stable. We raised the ratings on ETE’s senior notes to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-’ and assigned a ‘BB’ rating to the $2.3 billion term bank loan due 2019; our recovery rating on both the notes and term loan is ‘3’. At the same time, we affirmed our corporate credit ratings on Southern Union Co. (SUG) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. The ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch with developing implications on July 20, 2011; the CreditWatch implications were revised to negative on Nov. 15, 2011. The outlook is stable. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on subsidiaries Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (BBB-/Negative/--) and Regency Energy Partners L.P. (BB/Stable/--).

Rationale

The upgrade on Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE) is based on our view that ETE is now a larger, more diverse entity with additional stable cash flow producing assets and the inclusion of Southern Union Co. (SUG) into ETE’s asset base enables slightly higher debt leverage metrics for the ‘BB’ rating. The acquisition also results in a noticeable improvement in ETE’s cash flow diversity, which reduces its reliance on incentive distribution cash flows from Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) and Regency Energy Partners L.P. (RGP) (primarily ETP).

We affirmed our ratings on SUG because there is no change in our view of the company’s business and financial risk profile. We allowed for some ratings separation as certain structural features are in place between ETE and SUG. Specifically, SUG amended and included key provisions within its certificate of incorporation to ensure separateness. SUG will have an independent director on its board, whose vote is required for a potential bankruptcy filing or to amend its certificate of incorporation. Also present is a substantive nonconsolidation opinion, to the effect that SUG would not be substantively consolidated with ETE if ETE files for bankruptcy. Ratings between the two, however, are still linked because SUG is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETE and effectively controls its balance sheet and dividend actions. SUG warrants a ‘BBB-’ rating on a stand-alone basis, in our view, and we expect it to maintain debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area and to reduce holding company debt accordingly pro forma for any potential asset sales. Our ratings on ETP and RGNC are not affected by the acquisition because there is no change in their credit quality. We link the ratings on ETE and ETP (in particular) and RGP because several members of the ETE and ETP management teams and board of directors overlap, and there is some overlap on the boards of ETE and RGP. In addition, ETE can, through its general partner interest, significantly influence the MLPs’ business activities and financial policies, including setting distribution levels.

At the ETE level, we expect debt to EBITDA (defined as distributions from its subsidiaries less general and administrative expenses) to be about 3.5x-4x with consolidated debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x-5.8x in the near term. We expect ETE to maintain debt leverage toward the lower end of these ranges in 2013 and to take actions, such as asset sales, to modestly deleverage its balance sheet and for EBITDA to grow at its subsidiaries due to new projects. In our base-case forecast scenario, we assumed ETE’s stand-alone $4.1 billion of debt and preferred units are unchanged, ETP and RGP’s distribution rates are held flat (but their incentive distribution rights distributions to ETE increase given their equity issuances), ETP’s intrastate business remains pressured, and solid natural gas liquids (NGL) market conditions for all subsidiaries persist in the near term. We expect both ETP and RGP to have weak distribution coverage ratios at just under 1x in 2012, although we do not expect either MLP to reduce its distribution rate, and we believe the ETE family of companies will maintain an aggressive growth strategy.

ETE’s cash flow diversity improves due to the acquisition, which helps reduce its reliance on distribution flows from ETP and Regency (primarily ETP). ETP will account for about 60% of ETE’s total distributions (down from about 90%), SUG about 35%, and RGP 5%. The percentage of distributions ETE receives from ETP’s potentially more volatile IDRs will also decrease to roughly 45% from 65%. In our view, the IDRs essentially represent a leveraged cash flow stream because they increase disproportionately as ETP, as well as RGP, increase their distribution levels. For instance, if ETP and RGNC were to reduce their distribution rate per unit by 10%, we estimate that ETE’s cash flows from the MLPs would fall by roughly 15%.

ETE’s business risk profile benefits by adding SUG’s assets because it becomes a larger, more diverse entity with additional stable cash flow producing assets. The assets of ETP, SUG, and RGNC generally have solid competitive positions in a diverse set of energy midstream, storage, and pipeline businesses. We maintained our assessment of ETE’s business risk profile as satisfactory, however, due mainly to its consolidated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission businesses, which are somewhat offset by the higher-risk gas gathering and processing assets. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on Texas-based energy midstream company ETE reflect a satisfactory business risk profile and an aggressive financial risk profile. ETE services its debt with upstream distributions from ETP, RGNC, and SUG. ETE is a publicly traded master limited partnership (MLP) whose assets consist of about 50 million common units, also known as limited partner (LP) interests, in ETP and 26 million common units in RGP, as well as the general partner (GP) interest and IDRs of ETP and RGNC. Upon close of the SUG acquisition, ETE has total stand-alone debt and preferred units treated as debt by Standard & Poor’s of about $4.1 billion.

Liquidity

ETE’s liquidity is adequate, in our assessment. For the upcoming 12 months assuming the SUG transaction is completed, we expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by about 1.3x. Cash sources consist of projected funds from operations (FFO) of about $770 million via distributions from the MLPs and SUG of slightly more than $1 billion less interest expense of about $240 million and general and administrative expenses of roughly $10 million. Revolver availability is $200 million. We expect ETE to distribute essentially all of its cash flow to unitholders every quarter. We would expect cash sources relative to uses to remain positive even if EBITDA falls by about 25%. Although we expect ETE’s EBITDA to remain steady under most scenarios, it would quickly erode if ETP were to reduce or halt its distributions for any reason. In this event, ETE’s liquidity could evaporate quickly, as it maintains only a $200 million revolver and faces annual interest payments of about $240 million, including preferred coupons.

Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility and term loan are tied to ETE maintaining a stand-alone debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 5.5x. The actual ratio was 2.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011. There are also a fixed-charge coverage ratio of at least 1.5x and a minimum value-to-loan covenant (revolving credit facility only) of 2x, respectively, which were 4.1x and 4.65x, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2011. The latter covenant creates the risk of a technical default if the MLPs’ unit prices fall sharply.

Recovery analysis

We rate ETE’s senior notes ‘BB’. The ‘3’ recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the term loan is also ‘BB’, with a recovery rating of ‘3’. For the recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on ETE to be published on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook on ETE reflects our expectation for continued stability in the distribution payments it receives from its ownership interests in ETP, SUG, and RGNC. We expect ETE to slightly deleverage its balance sheet following the SUG transaction, with stand-alone and consolidated debt to EBITDA of roughly 3.5x and 5.5x, respectively. We could lower the ratings on ETE if its stand-alone or consolidated debt to EBITDA ratios are sustained above 4x and 6x, respectively, or if it pursues large acquisitions that do not improve its business risk or consolidated cash flow profile. A downgrade of ETP would not necessarily lead to a lower rating on ETE unless we believe there is a greater risk that distributions to ETE will decrease. Higher ratings on ETE are not contemplated, absent a materially more conservative financial policy.

Related Criteria And Research

Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Energy Transfer Equity L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured BB BB-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3 3 New Rating Energy Transfer Equity L.P. Senior Secured US$2.3 bil term bank ln due 2019 BB Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Energy Transfer Partners L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- Regency Energy Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 5 Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Southern Union Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Junior Subordinated BB BB/Watch Neg Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg