TEXT-S&PBulletin: Enersis Rtgs Unaffected By Capital Increase
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&PBulletin: Enersis Rtgs Unaffected By Capital Increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor‘s) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said that its ratings on Chile-based electricity company Enersis S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--) are not affected by the company’s announcement that an $8.02 billion capital increase will be discussed at the September 13 extraordinary shareholders meeting. In addition, Enersis’ 60.62% parent, Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), proposed to provide Enersis minority equity holdings in 12 companies in the Latin American electricity sector that it directly owns. An independent expert appraiser valued the equity holdings at $4.86 billion. Thus, if the capital increase is approved, minority shareholders would have to provide $3.16 billion to maintain their 39.38% equity stake of Enersis. Enersis would use those funds to finance potential acquisitions and/or construct new power generation plants in the region. According to Chilean law, two-thirds of the shareholders have to approve the transaction. We believe that although the transaction appears to be credit positive because Enersis would receive additional cash flow without increasing its debt, we do not expect it to result in a higher rating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
