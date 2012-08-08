TEXT-Fitch: Enersis' Capital Increase & Controlling Shareholder Downgrade Have No Impact on Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)

BUENOS AIRES, August 08 (Fitch) Enersis’ proposed capital increase and the ratings downgrade of its controlling shareholders, Endesa S.A. (Endesa Spain) and Enel Spa, will not impact the current ratings of Enersis S.A. and Endesa Chile‘s, which foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ and its long term national scale rating of ‘AA(cl)'.

Enersis and Endesa Chile’s ratings are not expected to be impacted by the recently announced capitalization transaction, if approved. On July 25, 2012, Enersis announced a proposal to increase its capital by up to US$8.0 billion of which approximately USD4.9 billion is expected to be contributed in kind by its controlling parent, Endesa S.A, through its stakes held in companies throughout the region. The remaining USD3.2 billion would be the contribution in cash to be made by minority shareholders to maintain their current stake in Enersis. Through this capitalization Endesa Spain is aiming to concentrate its assets in Latin America by placing all of them under Enersis, and simplifying its group structure.

Following the capitalization, Enersis consolidated pro-forma debt and cash generation would not change significantly as approximately 99% of the assets in which Enersis would increase its stake are already being consolidated by the company. On an individual basis, Enersis’ dividend stream from its subsidiaries would marginally increase, proportionally to the increase of its stake in such entities, assuming the current dividend policy. Enersis and Endesa Chile’s ratings could be pressured in the event of a material change in Enersis current dividend policy or the existence of any additional transfer of funds to its shareholders. Endesa announced it does not expect to use the expected cash contribution from minority shareholders to increase Enersis dividend payments or to receive any intercompany loans from Enersis. On a pro-forma basis, the potential contribution in cash from minority shareholders’ would enhance Enersis’ cash position and growth prospects. The proposed capitalization has raised various market participants’ concerns including: the valuation of the assets to be transferred, the potential dilution of minority shareholders, and the potential for Endesa Spain’s stake in Enersis to rise above the 65% limit established in Enersis by-laws should minority shareholders be diluted. The Chilean regulator SVS has declared that the transaction will be considered as a related parties’ transaction.

Enersis’ board of directors will have to comply with procedures related to such type of transactions, which includes the issuance of its opinion on such event. An extraordinary shareholders meeting has been called for September 2012, to vote on this capitalization. Separately, Enersis has announced a long term investment regional plan of USD 16 to 20 billion that includes greenfield projects (approximately USD 14 - 16 billion), increase of stakes in existing assets (up to USD 4 billion) and acquisitions (up to USD 6 billion). The details on the application and the timing of its execution are still pending. Fitch will assess the impact of such capex once additional information is available. Fitch’s analysis of Enersis incorporates an annual consolidated capex of USD 1 to 1.1 billion, to be fully funded with its cash generation. A substantial increase from such capex level that results in an increase in leverage of Enersis would likely put pressure on the current ratings.

The rating downgrade of Endesa Spain to BBB+ are to the same rating level as Enersis and Endesa Chile’s ratings as will not have an impact given the solid credit profile of these entities which, up to date, have been analyzed on a stand-alone basis. However, any material changes to dividend policies resulting from a weakening parent or the significantly expanded capex program could pressure Enersis and Endesa Chile existing ratings. On Aug. 2, 2012, Fitch downgraded the ratings of Endesa Espana y Enel SpA to ‘BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative, from ‘A-’ Rating Watch Negative. Enersis is 60.62% owned by Endesa S.A., which is in turn owned by Enel SpA (92%). As of June 2012, Enersis maintained strong credit metrics with an EBITDA-to-interest of 4.5x and net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.4x. For the latest 12 months (LTM) EBITDA was USD4.4 billion, capex of USD 1 billion (excluding acquisitions of intangibles), dividends payments of USD 1.1 billion, with resulted in a positive free cash flow.

Enersis individual dividend payments are estimated in USD 500 million per annum. Enersis credit profile incorporates a solid liquidity of USD 1.5 billion as of June 2012, enhanced by committed credit lines for USD 887 million.

Fitch rates the following: Enersis S.A.:

--Foreign currency IDR ‘BBB+';

--Local currency IDR ‘BBB+';

--Issuer national scale rating ‘AA(cl)';

--National scale short-term rating ‘F1+/AA(cl)’ ;

--Equity ‘Primera Clase Nivel 1’. The rating Outlook is Stable. Endesa Chile S.A.:

--Foreign currency IDR ‘BBB+';

--Local currrency IDR ‘BBB+';

--Issuer national scale rating ‘AA(cl)';

--National scale short-term rating ‘F1+/AA(cl)’ ;

--Equity, ‘Primera Clase Nivel 1’. The rating Outlook is Stable. Endesa S.A.:

--IDR ‘BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative. Enel Spa:

--IDR ‘BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative.