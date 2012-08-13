FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Eskay Knit India's Ratings
August 13, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Eskay Knit India's Ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based textile manufacturer Eskay Knit (India) Limited’s (Eskay Knit) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Eskay Knit.

Fitch migrated Eskay Knit to the non-monitored category on 1 February 2012 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn Eskay Knit’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR1,316m long-term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ rating withdrawn

- INR1.2bn fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ rating withdrawn

- INR40m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’ rating withdrawn

- Proposed INR1bn non-convertible debenture: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ rating withdrawn

