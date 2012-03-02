FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT: S&P Rates ETSA Utilities Finance's A$200 Mil. Notes 'A-'
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 2, 2012 / 2:29 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT: S&P Rates ETSA Utilities Finance's A$200 Mil. Notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) March 2, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its ‘A-’ long-term rating to ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Ltd.’s (A-/Stable/NR) A$200 million senior unsecured medium-term notes issue. The notes have been issued under ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Ltd.’s existing A$1 billion medium-term notes program, and form the second series under that program. ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Ltd. is the financing arm of ETSA Utilities (collectively ETSA). The fixed-rate senior unsecured notes have been issued with a coupon of 6.25% and a tenor of 5.5 years. The proceeds of the bond issue will mainly be used to partially fund ETSA’s capital-expenditure requirements for around the next 12 months.

The ‘A-/Stable’ corporate credit rating on ETSA, the sole electricity distributor in the State of South Australia (AAA/Stable/A-1+), reflects our view of the company’s adequate liquidity and high level of cash-flow certainty and stability, given that most of ETSA’s income is derived from a regulated distribution business. We consider these strengths to be partly offset by our view of the company’s “significant” financial-risk profile.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.