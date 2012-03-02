TEXT: S&P Rates ETSA Utilities Finance's A$200 Mil. Notes 'A-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) March 2, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its ‘A-’ long-term rating to ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Ltd.’s (A-/Stable/NR) A$200 million senior unsecured medium-term notes issue. The notes have been issued under ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Ltd.’s existing A$1 billion medium-term notes program, and form the second series under that program. ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Ltd. is the financing arm of ETSA Utilities (collectively ETSA). The fixed-rate senior unsecured notes have been issued with a coupon of 6.25% and a tenor of 5.5 years. The proceeds of the bond issue will mainly be used to partially fund ETSA’s capital-expenditure requirements for around the next 12 months.

The ‘A-/Stable’ corporate credit rating on ETSA, the sole electricity distributor in the State of South Australia (AAA/Stable/A-1+), reflects our view of the company’s adequate liquidity and high level of cash-flow certainty and stability, given that most of ETSA’s income is derived from a regulated distribution business. We consider these strengths to be partly offset by our view of the company’s “significant” financial-risk profile.