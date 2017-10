Nov 15 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has today placed on review for downgrade the ratings of Aaa (sf) and Aa (sf)-rated residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that have increased counterparty risk arising from (1) indirect linkages to issuer account banks that were downgraded below Prime-1 during Q2 2012; and (2) the lack of structural protection to reduce their linkages to these downgraded banks. Today’s rating announcement affects 38 tranches in 20 RMBS transactions.