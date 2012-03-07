FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT: Fitch Withdraws Everonn Education's Ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 6 years

TEXT: Fitch Withdraws Everonn Education's Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HYDERABAD/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Everonn Education Limited’s (Everonn) ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. A list additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Everonn.

Fitch migrated Everonn to the non-monitored category in 31 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn Everonn’s bank loan ratings, as follows:

- INR1,032.5m long-term bank loans: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR405.8m fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR803.08m non-fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch A1(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.