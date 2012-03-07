TEXT: Fitch Withdraws Everonn Education's Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HYDERABAD/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Everonn Education Limited’s (Everonn) ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. A list additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Everonn.

Fitch migrated Everonn to the non-monitored category in 31 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn Everonn’s bank loan ratings, as follows:

- INR1,032.5m long-term bank loans: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR405.8m fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR803.08m non-fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch A1(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn