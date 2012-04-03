TEXT-S&P rates Export-Import Bank of China's renminbi bonds 'AA-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has assigned its ‘AA-’ senior unsecured debt rating and ‘cnAAA’ Greater China scale credit rating to the following renminbi-denominated bonds issued in Hong Kong by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EXIM; AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+):

-- Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3 billion bonds due 2014; and

-- RMB1 billion bonds due 2015.

The rating on China EXIM reflects our view that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the Chinese government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank in the event of financial distress. We have therefore equalized the issuer credit rating on China EXIM with the sovereign credit rating on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).