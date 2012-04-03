FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Export-Import Bank of China's renminbi bonds 'AA-'
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Export-Import Bank of China's renminbi bonds 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has assigned its ‘AA-’ senior unsecured debt rating and ‘cnAAA’ Greater China scale credit rating to the following renminbi-denominated bonds issued in Hong Kong by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EXIM; AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+):

-- Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3 billion bonds due 2014; and

-- RMB1 billion bonds due 2015.

The rating on China EXIM reflects our view that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the Chinese government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank in the event of financial distress. We have therefore equalized the issuer credit rating on China EXIM with the sovereign credit rating on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.