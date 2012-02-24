FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT: Fitch Rates Taiwan's Eximbank's Bond 'AAA(twn)'
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 3:47 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT: Fitch Rates Taiwan's Eximbank's Bond 'AAA(twn)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China’s (Taiwan’s Eximbank) proposed two-year TWD2bn senior unsecured bond a ‘AAA(twn)’ National Long-Term rating. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate and matures on 24 February of 2014.

The bond is rated at the same level as Taiwan Eximbank’s National Long-Term Rating of ‘AAA(twn)', which has a Stable Outlook, in compliance with Fitch’s rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions.

The new debt issue aims to secure more stable and term funding. For a detailed credit profile on Taiwan’s Eximbank, refer to Fitch’s credit report dated 29 November 2011.

Established in 1979 under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act, Taiwan’s Eximbank is fully-owned by the Taiwanese government and supervised by the Ministry of Finance.

